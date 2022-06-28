Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Famous Brands regains its taste for profit as Covid-19 blues banished B L Premium

Famous Brands has come roaring back into profitability in the year to end-February, after a dismal few years caused by problems with their former UK operation, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, and the effect of lockdowns and restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the languishing SA economy, rising food inflation partly in response to the war in Ukraine, increasing social unrest and heightened rotational power cuts from Eskom, Famous Brands is demonstrating remarkable resilience. Provided there is no coronavirus resurgence, there are reasons to believe that Famous Brands’ recovery will continue well into 2023 and beyond...