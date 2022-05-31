×

WATCH: Famous Brands resumes dividend payments

Business Day TV talks to Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele

31 May 2022 - 23:57
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Famous Brands has restored dividend payments. The payout of R2 per share follows a 38% rise in revenue and a surge in headline earnings per share to R3.56. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s annual performance with CEO Darren Hele.

Famous Brands restores dividend amid ‘fierce competition’

The restaurant owner turns last year’s loss into a profit and gets debt back to comfortable levels
Companies
14 hours ago

