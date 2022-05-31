NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Famous Brands resumes dividend payments
Business Day TV talks to Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele
31 May 2022 - 23:57
Famous Brands has restored dividend payments. The payout of R2 per share follows a 38% rise in revenue and a surge in headline earnings per share to R3.56. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s annual performance with CEO Darren Hele.
