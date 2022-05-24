WANDILE SIHLOBO: Nampo participants sow seeds of hope for agriculture
24 May 2022 - 15:52
Few things rekindle the spirit of optimism more than seeing a vibrant gathering of industry stakeholders showcasing new technologies and product solutions to boost the productivity and growth of a sector. This is precisely the feeling one gets when you arrive at Nampo Park in Bothaville, a small agricultural town in the Free State.
Nampo is an agricultural trade show where stakeholders from technology developers to start-ups, agricultural financiers, biotechnology companies, insurance companies, agricultural retailers and others gather to showcase new developments in their industries and informally interact with clients and potential partners. ..
