Economy Hectic pace of tractor sales starts to slow Large harvests and strong commodity prices have been fuelling tractor and machinery sales in the past two years

The past four months of this year have been good for SA’s primary agricultural sector, resulting in it investing more in movable assets such as tractors, the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) said on Tuesday.

The chamber said improved farmers’ finances, pushed by large harvests and higher commodity prices, specifically in grains and oilseeds, underpinned the agricultural machinery sales of the past two years...