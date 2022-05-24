PODCAST: Is SA’s agriculture masterplan too complicated to contemplate?

Peter Bruce asks SA’s busiest and arguably most influential agriculture and land adviser, Wandile Sihlobo, why the newly-released Agriculture and Agro-processing Masterplan is so complicated.

Does he really expect this ANC government to be able to do any of the things the plan says the state will do?

In this edition of Podcasts from the Edge Bruce and Sihlobo go back and talk about what has to be fixed before farming can be fixed. It's a lot. The sewerage in Idutywa might be one problem but farming is different — it’s about history and land and the people that have it and the people that want it. What’s fair and how do we get there? Ultimately it's about trust. Sihlobo is a positive guy.