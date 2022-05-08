Global agricultural commodity prices dampen sentiment
Excessive rains in KwaZulu-Natal also weigh on crop conditions that have hit sector performance
08 May 2022 - 20:30
Rises in global agricultural commodity prices are keeping SA consumer food prices elevated. In addition, according to the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz), excessive rains this year weighed on crop conditions and this affected SA’s agricultural sector performance.
During a recent virtual seminar, Agribiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo said SA agribusiness sentiment has moderated, with implications for investment...
