When pot goes pro Getting marijuana into the mainstream seems to be a panacea for rural economies, but there are many hoops to jump through first

Dagga used to be a dirty word. Lately it has become respectable as cannabis and, if President Cyril Ramaphosa gets his way, it could soon be as legitimate as growing mealies.

During his state of the nation address Ramaphosa held out the possibility of cannabis helping to create jobs and attracting investment. He even put a figure on it: 130,000 jobs. The National Cannabis Master Plan went further: R28bn for the fiscus...