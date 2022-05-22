BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Stop putting localisation cart before growth horse
Steel master plan has some redeeming features, but doesn’t go far enough on the critical price issue
22 May 2022 - 16:58
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel was in top form presenting the department’s 2022/2023 budget in parliament on Friday, declaring that the country needs to intensify industrialisation by spearheading transformation to build an inclusive economy, with the aim of creating opportunities for firms to grow.
I read the speech intently after spending two days facilitating the Mainstreaming the Steel Masterplan Conference at Emperors Palace this past week, where Patel was keynote speaker. After reading this column the organisers might have second thoughts about inviting me back...
