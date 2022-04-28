PHILIPPA RODSETH: Proposed procurement regulations a body blow to manufacturing
Every organ of state may now decide how to measure economic and industrial development in issuing tenders
Recent commitments by the government, business and labour to localise production and procurement of goods triggered a multitude of naysayers.
Opponents of localisation include vocal pundits, researchers, free-market ideologues and self-appointed experts. But what you won’t find in their ranks are SA manufacturers, the people whose businesses and industries make the things that make local jobs...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.