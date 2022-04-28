Opinion PHILIPPA RODSETH: Proposed procurement regulations a body blow to manufacturing Every organ of state may now decide how to measure economic and industrial development in issuing tenders

Recent commitments by the government, business and labour to localise production and procurement of goods triggered a multitude of naysayers.

Opponents of localisation include vocal pundits, researchers, free-market ideologues and self-appointed experts. But what you won’t find in their ranks are SA manufacturers, the people whose businesses and industries make the things that make local jobs...