PETER BRUCE: Ebrahim Patel wields his plans like a hammer The release of the agriculture master plan shows the government is stuck on repeat

By my reckoning President Cyril Ramaphosa has until Saturday to deliver the new, improved and much more determined social compact for growth, inclusivity and general national cheerfulness that he promised at his state of the nation speech in Cape Town on February 10.

I cannot find anyone of any import who has since then been invited by the president to talk about this important issue — compacting — which he places at the heart of our economic recovery. It may be because I’m including weekends and public holidays, and the truer count would still give him two or three working weeks to pull it off, but I think we all know by now it isn’t going to happen...