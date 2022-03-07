NEIL MANTHORP: Reaction to Warne’s loss shows cricket needs a sense of proportion
There are so many other stories we can tell rather than just the big ones
07 March 2022 - 18:51
The death of the great Australian spin bowler Shane Warne literally took my breath away. A gasp and momentary dizziness, and then a pause to compose myself and confirm it as fact. Many must have experienced something similar, even if brief, which is understandable — he was one of the finest cricketers to have played the game and a mesmerising entertainer.
It’s less easy to understand the length of time it took for so many cricket lovers to regain their composure in the wake of his death in a holiday villa in Thailand. The distress and grief seemed disproportionate given that there’s a war on in Europe, where thousands of civilians have already been killed and millions have fled their homes. ..
