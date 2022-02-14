Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: The many, many ways not to get an IPL contract Tabraiz Shamsi tops the T20 world rankings. Yet he attracted no interest at the auction B L Premium

It was hard to ignore the IPL (Indian Premier League) auction at the weekend, no matter how much cricket followers might have wanted to, or tried. It was everywhere. It was covered live on television with plenty of close-ups of the franchise bigwigs sitting at their assigned tables looking earnest and thoughtful.

Gary Kirsten and Jonty Rhodes were much on camera, beloved as they are by Indian audiences. Just as he carefully maintained an impassive face as a coach, no matter what was happening on the field, Kirsten stuck rigidly to, well, earnest and thoughtful, still getting to know his new bosses at the Gujarat Lions. ..