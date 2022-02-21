Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Time away from nets will benefit Proteas before second Test starts on Friday If the team had no time to party after their huge loss to New Zealand, Cricket SA has even less to celebrate given the state of its finances B L Premium

The evening after India were bowled out for 36 in a Test match in Adelaide just over 15 months ago, they held a party at which attendance was compulsory. It wasn’t just a table of snacks in the team meeting room, it was the full shebang. Nobody was allowed to just turn up for 10 minutes, eat a vol-au-vent and skulk back to their rooms.

Not only was it thorough and well organised, but it included their entire squad and back room staff — even the Australian liaison officer. Awkwardly, at first, it involved playing party games like charades. Despite not being much in the mood for it, understandably, the Indian players couldn’t help but laugh and soon enough the Test was forgotten. For a while...