Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: It is not yet open season on Mark Boucher Let’s not all ignore fairness and process to offer our opinions on the Proteas coach prematurely B L Premium

A change may not be as good as a rest for today’s international cricketers because there is little room for either in the era of Covid-19 and its repetitive biosecure bubbles and busy schedules. But it certainly is for those who follow the game.

Watching the Momentum Proteas Women battle against the power of the West Indian women at the Wanderers has been a treat, a contest of contrasts, the subtle skills of the SA women against the strength of a strong team from the Caribbean. ..