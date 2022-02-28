Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: A turnaround of shuddering proportions It might be thanks to the Proteas’ siege mentality: they believe they’re fighting their administrators too B L Premium

All being well with New Zealand’s unpredictable weather and barring unpredictable injuries to Kagiso Rabada or other important Proteas bowlers in Christchurch, the national team will have completed a turnaround in fortunes of shuddering proportions by the time the majority of you read this.

Losing the first Test match by an innings and 276 runs was akin to losing a soccer match 10-0, the scars run deep and there is rarely redemption, never mind immediately. The Test team has proven to be an astonishing exception, even if something goes dramatically wrong on the final day in New Zealand...