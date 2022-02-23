Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: Pepkor’s Flash digitising cash in SA’s informal economy The company is regarded as the largest informal retail network in Africa B L Premium

Should informal consumers still use cash to transact or move on with the times and join the digital age? Are these informal consumers aware of the risks of cybercrime in the digital space?

These questions pose a dilemma for many of these consumers in our sprawling townships and rural areas, who are yet to enter the cashless society...