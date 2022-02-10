Is Steinhoff back from the dead?
In late 2017, Steinhoff copped to ‘accounting irregularities’ losing R200bn in value within days. Just over four years on, the share is still down 93%. But, miraculously, the retailer seems to be staging a Lazarus-like return, partly thanks to gritty determination and partly due to some chips falling its way
10 February 2022 - 05:00
In early January 2018, Steinhoff’s commercial director Louis du Preez was on a charm offensive in London, trying to convince the retailer’s bankers not to pull the plug.
It was a desperate time. Weeks before, Steinhoff had admitted to "accounting irregularities" on the same day that its CEO, Markus Jooste, had offered his resignation to the board (remotely, of course, while sitting a few kilometres away on the Lanzerac wine farm)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now