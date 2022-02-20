Opinion / Columnists HILARY JOFFE: Reflecting on the lessons of the upbeat 2007 budget Perhaps the biggest budgetary lesson of the past decade or two is simply about the limits of the budget itself B L Premium

As finance minister Enoch Godongwana readies to present budget numbers that are better than investors have seen for several years, it’s worth taking a walk back in history.

The 2007 budget was, in retrospect, the last budget of almost pure optimism. The economy had grown by almost 5% the previous year, and the National Treasury was forecasting growth would average 5.1% a year out to 2010 and was targeting 6%. The government had achieved a small budget surplus for the first time in decades and was budgeting for a surplus again in the 2008 fiscal year...