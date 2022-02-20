On The Money
STUART THEOBALD: No simple answer to social spending effects
National Treasury has faced enormous political and social pressure to open the taps
20 February 2022 - 18:44
It is easy to pick out single causes for moments in history in which the course of events was altered.
Our brains crave simple narratives that fit our existing world views. The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand was the “cause” of World War 1; the end of the Cold War caused the end of apartheid; trading in derivatives by banks was the cause of the global financial crisis. Those are the answers you get from Google...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now