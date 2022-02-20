Opinion / Columnists On The Money STUART THEOBALD: No simple answer to social spending effects National Treasury has faced enormous political and social pressure to open the taps B L Premium

It is easy to pick out single causes for moments in history in which the course of events was altered.

Our brains crave simple narratives that fit our existing world views. The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand was the “cause” of World War 1; the end of the Cold War caused the end of apartheid; trading in derivatives by banks was the cause of the global financial crisis. Those are the answers you get from Google...