Opinion / Columnists BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Godongwana has chance to make new start with zero-based budgeting

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has the perfect opportunity to shake things up by breaking from the past to establish zero-based budgeting processes in his maiden budget on Wednesday.

We need taxes to be allocated based on necessity and targeted in areas that will have maximum impact, rather than carrying over allocations from previous budgets. Introducing zero-based budgeting now, with meaningful prioritisation, and establishing it as a platform for future budgeting, is the best way to ensure that over the long term the proceeds of growth can be spent on the broad social wage and other priorities...