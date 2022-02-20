LUKANYO MNYANDA: Lessons from Zambia point to a legacy Godongwana will want to avoid
20 February 2022 - 19:42
About a month ago I had a few minutes with Zambia’s president, Hakainde Hichilema. My slot was not long enough to form a lasting impression, though what I came back with was confirmed by a couple of people who had seen him the previous night at a dinner hosted by The Brenthurst Foundation.
It was apparently quite an event, despite the late arrival of the main course, with international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor among the guests. One of them questioned whether Pandor’s department or the Oppenheimer family were driving SA’s foreign policy, in the rest of the continent at least. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now