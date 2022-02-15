Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: At first nobody believed it when Pitso quit Sundowns How we miss the man with the sharp tongue and fast phrase who spares nobody, not even his employer B L Premium

Life has not been the same since the irrepressible Pitso Mosimane quit SA football and took his considerable coaching talents to Egypt.

SA’s very own “Special One” had just led Mamelodi Sundowns to a domestic treble in 2020 when we announced his departure on TimesLIVE in a scintillating scoop that stunned fans and foes alike...