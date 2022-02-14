Man United manager Rangnick scratching his head in frustration

Manchester — It seems Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick does not have the answer to his side's inability to hold onto a lead, while Donny van de Beek — on loan from United at Everton — showed at the weekend he possesses the ability of a classy midfielder in offence and defence.

These and other talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Holding onto lead proving impossible for Man United: For three games in a row Manchester United have taken the lead against teams that, on paper, they should be beating — Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and Burnley and Southampton in the Premier League — but on all three occasions they have failed to emerge victorious.

Against Southampton, United again dominated the early stages, creating plenty of chances, making one count through Jadon Sancho, but they dropped off after scoring yet again, eventually drawing 1-1.

“We’re conceding fewer goals than before but it doesn’t help when you don’t score more than one,” coach Ralf Rangnick said. “We should have been two or three goals up after 20 minutes again. It's very frustrating for me and the players.”

Van de Beek proves doubters wrong: On the same day, midfielder Donny van de Beek showed what his parent club, Manchester United, were missing with a dominant display in Everton's 3-0 win over Leeds United.

Making his first start since joining on loan, the Dutchman was a calming presence in midfield, contributing on both sides of the pitch with important tackles and playing a part in Seamus Coleman’s opener.

“I brought him here because of his talent in terms of his play, his intelligence and his work ethic,” Everton manager Frank Lampard said after securing his first league win. “He gave us a sense of calm and he linked the play.”

Howe’s Newcastle on the up: Newcastle United’s bid for survival received another boost when they scraped past Aston Villa 1-0 to notch up their third consecutive league victory moving four points clear of the drop zone.

Kieran Trippier’s deflected free kick sealed victory but it was far from vintage by Newcastle, who created little. However, it was another reminder of the resilience they have shown under manager Eddie Howe.

“In the last three games I don't think there’s been any secret to how we've won the games. They’ve not been fluid footballing performances, but it’s been very disciplined and hard-working,” Howe said.

Sterling makes his mark as Man City juggernaut rolls on: Manchester City have 16 different goal scorers this season with Raheem Sterling leading the way in a team that has been playing without a dedicated striker.

Sterling has now scored at least 10 Premier League goals for a fifth straight season — a feat matched only by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah — and a perfect hat-trick at Norwich City was the icing on the cake for the Englishman.

Pep Guardiola's side has now picked up 43 out of a possible 45 points since their last loss in October. But a testing set of fixtures await with Tottenham Hotspur up next followed by a resurgent Everton and a Manchester derby.

Conte unable to rouse Spurs from slumber: Antonio Conte started so well at Tottenham with a nine-match unbeaten league run, but things have since unravelled.

Sunday's 2-0 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers was their third league defeat in a row, with Conte wondering what has gone wrong.

“I am telling you from my arrival that we have to struggle every game,” Conte said. “I was very clear after three weeks about my opinion and we have to continue to work. Everyone maybe has to realise something has changed and you have to try to work to build again.”

