Sport / Soccer Sundowns take extended squad to Champions League base in Egypt Team will stay in Cairo for North African campaign after travel fatigue concerns B L Premium

Sundowns departed for Cairo on Tuesday to start preparations for their second Caf Champions League group match against Al-Merrikh of Sudan at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday.

The Sudanese side will play their Champions League home matches in Egypt as the Al-Merrikh Stadium in Omdurman does not meet Caf’s new and stringent hosting requirements...