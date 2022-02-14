Downcast Dolly says he joined Chiefs to win trophies

Keagan Dolly arrived at Kaizer Chiefs in 2021 with dreams of winning silverware, but after the limping side again stumbled at the weekend the lofty vision has turned into a nightmare.

Chiefs are surveying the wreckage and trying to figure out how they stumbled at the first hurdle of the Nedbank Cup, after TS Galaxy dumped them in the last-32 stage of the tournament.

Dolly, who joined the Chiefs on a free transfer from French side Montpellier in July last year, said on Monday he was disappointed after the setback that will see Chiefs’ trophy drought extend to seven seasons.

“I am very, very disappointed,” he said. “I came to Chiefs because I wanted to win trophies. I think we have the capacity to do so, we have the players, we have the quality and to go out [of the Nedbank Cup] so early is disappointing. I was upset.”

Galaxy have grown accustomed to dishing out pain to Chiefs fans as they were also their tormentors in May 2019 when the then lower-tier side beat their more fancied opponents to win the Nedbank Cup at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium.

On that day, Chiefs fans froze in their seats in stunned silence after Zakhele Lepasa scored a last-gasp penalty to hand the minnows from Mpumalanga one of the biggest shock results in SA football.

Dolly conceded Chiefs were a shadow of their usual selves against Galaxy at the weekend and hopes they will get an opportunity for redemption when they travel to the Mother City to face Cape Town City in a league match on Tuesday.

“We are disappointed, not only because we lost, but because of the way we played. I do not think we were ourselves on the day, our movement off the ball, our pressing shape.

“It is good we have a game on Tuesday so we can rectify our mistakes and get our confidence back. Every season we want to compete for trophies, we want to win trophies for ourselves, the club and our supporters.”

City may be ninth on the premiership standings, but coach Eric Tinkler’s charges will be no pushovers against a side five places above them. Dolly admitted they are bracing for another tough day at the office.

“We know it is not easy going to Cape Town. Cape Town City are a good team, they are good on the ball, they like playing the ball and it will be a good game for us.”

Tuesday’s fixtures

Royal AM vs Sekhukhune United at Chatsworth Stadium (5.30pm).

Maritzburg United vs SuperSport United at Harry Gwala Stadium (7.30pm).

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm)