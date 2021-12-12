Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Southern hemisphere Test schedule bar to rugby becoming summer sport Boks should not play New Zealand, who would be in midseason, in what should be the SA off season B L Premium

The realisation that this will be the last rugby column for this year gives pause for reflection on how much has been changed by the Covid-19 pandemic and where SA rugby is headed in these changing times.

Some change is temporary. Hopefully, next year the pre-Covid trend of writing my last column from the press box at the Cape Town Stadium during the Sunday play at the World Series Sevens event will be resumed. After having the appetite for a return to normality — proper match day atmosphere — whet by the return of limited crowds for the recent United Rugby Championship (URC) games, eagerness is now turning to impatience...