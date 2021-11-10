Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: Metros should get more serious about wooing investors Local government must sharpen its international relations function B L Premium

The weekend before the municipal elections I spent half an hour in an Uber taxi chatting about politics and who the driver and I were going to vote for.

My interlocutor explained that while he hails from the rural areas of Mpumalanga, he lives in Johannesburg now with his family, and that as a city dweller he feels he owes no allegiances to any particular political party. He would choose the one that might make a difference by providing good services and growing the economy of the city we live in...