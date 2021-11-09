Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Wanted: political will to fix ailing municipalities What changed in last week’s local elections is the political leadership of municipalities, not the entire system B L Premium

In a week or so the country’s municipalities, the majority of which are dysfunctional, will inaugurate their new councillors, hopefully marking the start of a long and arduous process of fixing this all-important sphere of government.

In the November 1 polls most South Africans who were eligible and registered to vote opted to stay home and enjoy the long weekend, or in protest at what was on offer...