Bloodied ANC takes stock of KwaZulu-Natal losses
Party leaders attribute losses to internal factions, corruption, limited campaigning and a low voter turnout
KwaZulu-Natal ANC leaders smarting from losing control of the eThekwini Metro on Thursday committed to go back to the drawing board to assess and reflect on what went wrong.
Party leaders attributed the losses to internal factions, corruption, limited campaigning and a low voter turnout...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.