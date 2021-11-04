National Bloodied ANC takes stock of KwaZulu-Natal losses Party leaders attribute losses to internal factions, corruption, limited campaigning and a low voter turnout

KwaZulu-Natal ANC leaders smarting from losing control of the eThekwini Metro on Thursday committed to go back to the drawing board to assess and reflect on what went wrong.

Party leaders attributed the losses to internal factions, corruption, limited campaigning and a low voter turnout...