Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Let’s salute the SA climate team for a fine achievement B L Premium

Securing an eye-catching finance agreement to aid our green energy transition was a job well done by the SA team at COP26 in Glasgow. Our plans for that transition are reportedly already being considered a blueprint for other developing countries to follow.

But now the difficult part begins. An important factor to recognise is that this is a political declaration; it is not yet a financing agreement. It’s up to us to ensure it becomes one by committing to what we’ve promised, one of which is faster decommissioning of Eskom power stations...