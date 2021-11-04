Government ignoring damage coal is doing to people’s health

In 2019, scientists working for SA’s government completed a study on the health effects of pollution from the country’s sprawling coal industry.

The researchers for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research had been assured by government authorities that their years-long study would be published, according to three people familiar with the matter.

So far, it has not seen the light of day.

The study, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, showed more than 5,000 South Africans die annually in the nation’s coal belt because the government has failed to fully enforce its own air quality standards. It also revealed that nearly a quarter of households in the region, where 3.6-million people live, have children with persistent asthma. That is double the national rate.

The government has since 2015 granted waivers from emissions limits to its indebted state power and fuel companies, Eskom and Sasol, allowing them to save money.

That kind of government support highlights an issue in many coal-dependent nations, from Australia to Indonesia, that is hobbling the transition to cleaner energy. In producing countries, governments, businesses and local residents often see coal as an economic lifeline.