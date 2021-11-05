Companies

WATCH: How Africa can use COP26 to put the continent on the climate change agenda

Business Day TV spoke to Standard Bank climate research analyst Penny Byrne

05 November 2021 - 08:51 Business Day TV
Tsitsikamma wind farm: the TCWF has so far yielded the equivalent to the consumer price index plus 9%. Picture: Supplied

Africa is expected to suffer disproportionately from the effect of climate change, despite its low contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions.

That is according to a Standard Bank report — “Africa Must be at the Heart of COP26”.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Standard Bank climate research analyst Penny Byrne, who co-authored the report, about how African governments can leverage the meeting to position the continent’s climate change agenda.

