WATCH: How Africa can use COP26 to put the continent on the climate change agenda
Business Day TV spoke to Standard Bank climate research analyst Penny Byrne
05 November 2021 - 08:51
Africa is expected to suffer disproportionately from the effect of climate change, despite its low contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions.
That is according to a Standard Bank report — “Africa Must be at the Heart of COP26”.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Standard Bank climate research analyst Penny Byrne, who co-authored the report, about how African governments can leverage the meeting to position the continent’s climate change agenda.
