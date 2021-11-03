National Andre de Ruyter says climate finance deal is important first step The deal enables SA to meet its new and ambitious nationally determined contribution targets, De Ruyter says B L Premium

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has welcomed the $8.5bn commitment from developed nations to fund a just energy transition for SA, but says that it is a fraction of what Eskom will need to meet globally acceptable emissions-reduction targets.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at COP26 in Glasgow, where world leaders have gathered to discuss commitments to greenhouse-gas emissions reduction as well as how climate mitigation and adaptation will be funded in the developing world...