Andre de Ruyter says climate finance deal is important first step
The deal enables SA to meet its new and ambitious nationally determined contribution targets, De Ruyter says
03 November 2021 - 13:47
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has welcomed the $8.5bn commitment from developed nations to fund a just energy transition for SA, but says that it is a fraction of what Eskom will need to meet globally acceptable emissions-reduction targets.
The announcement was made on Tuesday at COP26 in Glasgow, where world leaders have gathered to discuss commitments to greenhouse-gas emissions reduction as well as how climate mitigation and adaptation will be funded in the developing world...
