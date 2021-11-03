Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Climate funders had better brace for ANC clouds The R131bn deal clinched at COP26 will be in the hands of a semi-criminal enterprise — and a coal fanatic B L Premium

There was jubilation and celebration in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday as the COP26 climate change conference got off to a start by securing a deal where France, Germany, the UK and the US form a partnership with SA to support decarbonisation here.

A statement from 10 Downing Street gushes that “the Partnership aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of SA’s economy, with a focus on the electricity system, to help it achieve the ambitious goals set out in its updated Nationally Determined Contribution emissions goals”...