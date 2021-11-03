PETER BRUCE: Climate funders had better brace for ANC clouds
The R131bn deal clinched at COP26 will be in the hands of a semi-criminal enterprise — and a coal fanatic
03 November 2021 - 15:43
There was jubilation and celebration in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday as the COP26 climate change conference got off to a start by securing a deal where France, Germany, the UK and the US form a partnership with SA to support decarbonisation here.
A statement from 10 Downing Street gushes that “the Partnership aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of SA’s economy, with a focus on the electricity system, to help it achieve the ambitious goals set out in its updated Nationally Determined Contribution emissions goals”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now