Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA to take centre stage at UN climate change talks SA is Africa’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases and the 12th globally B L Premium

Could Gwede Mantashe, the self proclaimed “coal fundamentalist” have a point?

It’s not a question usually posed with any seriousness as the mineral resources & energy minister is assumed to be out of touch and not much of a realist when it comes to the country’s future energy needs. Which is something that may even make the question academic in nature...