TOBY SHAPSHAK: Earth to Mantashe: it’s getting hot
SA’s coal rescuer and renewable naysayer continues to promote ‘cleaner coal’ against the best interests of the country
14 October 2021 - 05:00
Who does Gwede Mantashe think he is fooling? The mineral resources & energy minister has been leading a one-man climate change-denialist charge against common sense and the country’s best interests with his inexplicable defence of fossil fuels.
Last month climate envoys from the UK, US, France, Germany and the EU came to SA to convince our government that Eskom should accelerate its shut-down of coal-fired power stations by 2035. Eskom had planned to shut these down, but not so soon...
