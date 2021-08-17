Opinion / Columnists MAMOKETE LIJANE: Five stages of grieving for the death of an idea The events of July confirmed the death of the notion that we can expect sociopolitical stability in this country BL PREMIUM

On a contemplative drive through KwaZulu-Natal in May, I felt more connected and enamoured with SA than ever before. I concluded then that this country and its people will always be worth fighting for. Little did I know that the country that made me fall in love in May would break my heart in July. I return to these pages now to follow up on that piece (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2021-05-25-mamokete-lijane-behind-the-doom-and-gloom-is-a-country-worth-fighting-for/). How, if at all, has my relationship with SA changed?

The dictionary definition of a nation is a large body of people united by common descent, history, culture or language, inhabiting a particular country or territory. In practice the experience of nationhood is the emotional relationship between individuals and the narratives that shape their understanding of the nation. These narratives are continuously changing, in big and small ways, and individuals adjust their relationship with thei...