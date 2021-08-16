Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: Why we don’t need an economics Codesa We don’t need more fake consensus but to double down on plans already made BL PREMIUM

Last week an exasperated black small business owner wrote to me. His small firm is being hounded by the law for refusing to register with the furniture bargaining council — a legal requirement in SA. He has written to the authorities, begging them to see reason since he is not only facing fines but even threats to attach his machines.

It’s a story that’s been told many times: the bargaining council system is dominated by big firms that are better able to handle its intensely bureaucratic obligations. They also set the tone for wage negotiations, agreeing to a cost structure that often cannot be borne by the smaller players. This stifles the growth of small firms and retards job creation...