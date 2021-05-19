TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Prosus buys time with intricate share swap
Naspers CEO wants to ensure group does not continue to look as if it is no more than a proxy of Tencent
19 May 2021 - 19:38
Almost immediately after Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk made public the long-awaited plan to tackle his nice-to-have corporate headache, it was obvious it is a short-term solution to a long-term problem.
But the plan buys the Dutchman time to remain wedded to Naspers’s 29% stake in Tencent, whose supersonic ascent saw the market price of Cape Town-based Naspers look like it was no more than a proxy of the Chinese moneymaker. ..
