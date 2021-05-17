EDITORIAL: Share swap still keeps Naspers in the driving seat
Convoluted deal announced by CEO Van Dijk seems to have hit two birds with one stone and may help Naspers dodge a hefty tax bill
17 May 2021 - 05:06
Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk, addressing investors and reporters last week in a conference call, touted the latest in a string of attempts he says can alleviate his long-standing corporate headache: a hefty valuation gap to the company’s component parts.
Van Dijk inherited an emerging-market internet powerhouse in 2014 thanks to its one-third stake in Tencent, whose ascent has made chair Koos Bekker’s $32m (about R450m in today’s money) bet on the then little known Chinese upstart in 2001 one of the most successful punts in corporate history. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.