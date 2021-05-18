SHARE SWAP
Reserve Bank made sure Prosus will stay in SA’s tax net, says Naspers CEO Van Dijk
‘There’s actually no escape from the SA tax net’
18 May 2021 - 05:10
Bob van Dijk, the boss of Naspers, defended last week’s share-swap deal with subsidiary Prosus after criticism that SA’s most valuable company is running away from its tax responsibilities with the convoluted transaction.
"The reason why we constructed this thing the way we constructed it was to make sure that Prosus is fully in the SA tax net," Van Dijk told Business Day on Monday...
