Financial markets did not react well to the Prosus announcement in April that it would sell a further 2% of its shareholding in Tencent. Investors may have recalled the previous Tencent share sale — by Naspers — three years ago, when subsequent Tencent share price gains led to the disposal being viewed as value-destructive.

Similarly, there was mixed market reaction to the recent news that Prosus intends to acquire more of Naspers in a share swap scheme later this year. What are investors to make of the latest moves by Naspers and Prosus, especially the Tencent sale? Are they likely to create or destroy value for shareholders?

There’s little doubt that the decision by Naspers to buy a stake in Chinese internet start-up Tencent back in 2001 was the event that had the single largest impact on the SA equity market over the past two decades. Naspers paid $32m for its stake in Tencent, which is now worth about $220bn, even after Tencent shares to the value of $24bn were sold by the group over the past three years.

Tencent’s strong performance has clearly benefited the Naspers share price, creating enormous wealth for Naspers shareholders. However, the market value growth of Naspers has failed to keep up with that of Tencent, resulting in the stubbornly large discount Naspers has been trading at relative to the underlying market value of its investments in recent years. The likely reasons for the discount include portfolio concentration issues for SA investment managers and uncertainty around the valuation of and value creation in the remainder of the Naspers unlisted portfolio, the so-called rump.

The Naspers management team has been actively trying to address the discount by attempting to prove to the market that they are in fact adding value in the rump portfolio (which is difficult to do for unlisted investments that are high growth but often still loss-making). Events include corporate actions such as the unbundling of MultiChoice in February 2019, the listing of non-SA assets under Prosus in Amsterdam in September 2019 and a $5bn share buyback between November 2020 and April 2021.

Despite all this effort we calculate that the combined discount of Naspers and Prosus relative to their underlying net asset value is now 42%. There has been no improvement relative to the 35%-40% range back in 2018, as can be seen on the graph.

The extent to which the recently announced Naspers-Prosus share swap scheme will be successful in addressing the discount remains to be seen. Prosus is offering to acquire 45.5% of Naspers N shares via a share exchange at a ratio of 2.27 Prosus shares for every Naspers share — a ratio calculated to ensure that the expected benefits of the transaction will accrue equitably between Prosus and Naspers.

Naspers shareholders may question whether the 2.27 share ratio on offer is fair, considering that they indirectly own Prosus through Naspers at a ratio of 2.75 times, so the transaction would in effect be locking in a 17% discount relative to Prosus and is likely to trigger a capital-gains tax event.

However, the ratio is 11% above the 2.03 average Naspers has traded at relative to Prosus since the Prosus listing in 2019, while potential tax leakage that limits the clean distribution of Prosus assets to Naspers shareholders justifies a structural discount of Naspers relative to Prosus. The transaction should also increase the net asset value per share for Prosus, which will indirectly benefit Naspers shareholders.

The transaction, which will be a voluntary option for Naspers shareholders, still has to be approved by Prosus shareholders and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.