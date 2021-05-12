Companies / Telecoms & Technology Share swap in the best interests of investors, Naspers says BL PREMIUM

Technology investor Naspers is confident its shareholders will approve a proposal to swap their ordinary N shares with those of Amsterdam-listed consumer internet subsidiary Prosus, the latest move by the company to close the gap between the underlying value of its assets and its market value.

The proposed transaction would see Prosus acquire up to 45.4% of issued Naspers N ordinary shares through the issue of about 2.27 of its shares for every Naspers share...