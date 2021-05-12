Share swap in the best interests of investors, Naspers says
12 May 2021 - 15:01
Technology investor Naspers is confident its shareholders will approve a proposal to swap their ordinary N shares with those of Amsterdam-listed consumer internet subsidiary Prosus, the latest move by the company to close the gap between the underlying value of its assets and its market value.
The proposed transaction would see Prosus acquire up to 45.4% of issued Naspers N ordinary shares through the issue of about 2.27 of its shares for every Naspers share...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now