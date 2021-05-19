Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Whose story is the DA telling? A party that can no longer define its own narrative is one destined to remain on the margins of power forever BL PREMIUM

One of the challenges facing the DA in the upcoming local elections are a swathe of smaller parties, each of which, though ostensibly focused on the ANC, in reality have the DA vote share in their sights.

It is an oddity only SA could throw up: in a country governed for 27 years by a fundamentally corrupt and profoundly incompetent government, the primary target for so many smaller parties is, instead, the official opposition, which, while not perfect, represents the general benchmark for good and clean governance...