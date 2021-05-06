National PARLIAMENT Ramaphosa ducks and dives in parliament on latest ANC squabbles BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa sidestepped questions in parliament on Thursday about the bitter ANC infighting that threatens to tear apart the governing party and disrupt the government’s response to the Covid-19 induced economic crisis and the vaccination drive.

"[You] waffle about factional battles. When you [the DA] were involved in your own factional battles, we never commented. What is happening in the DA is not our business, and what is happening in the ANC is not your business," Ramaphosa said in response to a question from DA leader John Steenhuisen...