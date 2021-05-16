Politics Gloves are off in fight between former councillor and DA BL PREMIUM

The DA has spent nine years and an estimated R3m axing one of its councillors for “unpaid” party fees of R5,621. This despite two court judgments against it in its battle against former speaker of the Western Cape’s Bitou council Johann Brummer.

Last week the party filed an application in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to have a Cape Town high court judgment in favour of Brummer overturned. ..