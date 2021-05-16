Gloves are off in fight between former councillor and DA
16 May 2021 - 21:03
The DA has spent nine years and an estimated R3m axing one of its councillors for “unpaid” party fees of R5,621. This despite two court judgments against it in its battle against former speaker of the Western Cape’s Bitou council Johann Brummer.
Last week the party filed an application in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to have a Cape Town high court judgment in favour of Brummer overturned. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now