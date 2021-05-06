CHRIS ROPER: Zille awake — but to the wrong issue

One of the footsimpletons in Helen Zille’s new alt-Woke brigade felt the need to praise her by comparing her new book, #StayWoke: Go Broke, with those of noted Canadian self-help philosopher Jordan Peterson.

It’s the sort of misplaced cheerleading, based on a tribal identity, that reveals the paucity of her current fan base and their intellectual constraints.

Her writing is much, much better than Peterson’s. In this book, it’s clear, incisive, and perfectly pitched for any reader looking for someone to articulate the profound despair our country finds itself in, and to chart a comprehensible, bite-sized way out of the mess.

Many won’t agree with what she says, but for many others, this is an excellent self-help book.

I once paid Zille the compliment of saying that she was more important to our democracy than Julius Malema. Well, I didn’t say it, I implied it, by writing that "there’s an argument to be made that the DA’s Helen Zille is a greater threat to our democracy than Malema".

I’m averse to spoonfeeding readers, so I conveyed my sentiments using a mix of ironic juxtaposition and hyperbole. I knew that readers who pay attention would understand that I was indicating how important it is for SA to have a strong opposition party.

Losing the DA as the chief opposition would be disastrous because it would, in one version of the timeline (and I accept that there could be other versions), be paralleled by the growth of populist parties, or by an untrammelled ANC with even fewer safeguards against its rampant corruption.

Populist parties can only really do significant damage if voters are driven to the extremes. So it’s bad for our democracy that the DA is losing ground, which is happening partly because of the ammunition its social media blunders give its enemies.

Of course, there are many readers who do not pay attention but seize on one component of an argument and rip it out of context. Chief among these are the alt-Woke — those fans of Zille who demand that life be without nuance, a simple battleground between us and them.

Zille’s book is written for them. It constructs an imaginary enemy, "the Woke", a catch-all term that allows the simmering racists, frustrated misogynists and baffled bigots a handy and safe outlet for their rage.

Here, "woke" replaces all the other traditional insults they aren’t allowed to use anymore, because the poor dears don’t have a safe space to just be themselves online.

For many, being in politics is about giving a voice to the voiceless. For Zille, it’s about giving a vocabulary to those who already have a very loud voice.

"The politics of personal destruction," Zille writes, "always involves high drama, which is an excellent distraction from the real issues a society should be facing up to. That is why this method is so popular among those who preside over failing states or institutions. The best counter-strategy is diversion."

She apparently sees no irony in this statement, and in making the central narrative in her book her own personal experience at the hands of those who insisted on taking her statements (such as on the benefits of colonialism) out of context and using them to bludgeon her on social media.

And she absolutely doesn’t seem to see the irony of her #StayAntiWoke or Go Broke strategy, which to those who haven’t drunk the blue Flavour Aid (Zille described DA-supporting South Africans, whatever their race, as blue people exemplifying "blue values") looks like a diversion from the failure of the DA to retain its voter base.