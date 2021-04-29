Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Finally, a masked audience, a masque on stage Cantiamo – Mzansi Opera Celebration reminds us that there will always be place for opera in a decolonising context BL PREMIUM

I was sitting high up in the gallery of an auditorium, looking down over row upon row of empty seats (1069 of them, to be precise). It felt like being inside a stock image — the ones used to illustrate articles about Covid-era theatre closures.

But this was not a dead theatre. The curtain went up. There was a spotlight on a piano. A pianist struck the opening chords of Ti Desta, Luisa Regina De’Cori from Verdi’s opera Luisa Miller. Soon a chorus of voices filled the air...