How to... Cope with retrenchment
Retrenchment gives you a chance to re-evaluate you career.
25 April 2021 - 05:01
● Retrenchment is devastating financiallyand emotionally and it can take perseverance to get back on track.
“South Africa is currently at a 35.2% unemployment rate, which is understandably an amplifier to all the fears and anxiety. It’s devastating if you have been retrenched and are forced back inline with the other thousands and thousands of job seekers,” says life coachLizette Volkwyn. She advises:..
