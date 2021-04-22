Life / Art HERITAGE: Museums crumble as government goes awol If people without knowledge of their history, origin and culture are like a tree without roots, as activist Marcus Garvey said, we should be acutely concerned by the recent closure of the Apartheid Museum and Liliesleaf Farm BL PREMIUM

It used to be a typical scene: busy parking lots, packed full of buses and cars, large groups of children and tourists chatting enthusiastically about their visit to a museum or tourism site.

Just over a year and one pandemic later, those parking lots are eerily quiet. These post-Covid scenes are now de rigueur at many of SA’s heritage spaces, as well as at museums, public galleries and heritage sites worldwide...